Club Atlético Osasuna closed December with losses of 1.6 million euros after taxes. The figures are in line with what was forecast by the club for that date, since the projected increase in income in the second half of the season should compensate for this gap until the year was positive. However, LaLiga has recently announced to the clubs that they will ultimately not receive 100% of television revenues due to a lower performance of the hospitality channel due to the pandemic and non-payment problems with the main operator in China. These two extraordinary circumstances will reduce the club’s expected income by around 2.6 million, which will cause the 21-22 season to end in June with losses.

However, during this time, the entity has continued with the planned plans, increasing its efforts to generate resources and reduce debt. The net amount of the club’s turnover has increased by 5 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year, noting in a very favorable way both the commercial effort and the possibilities offered by El Sadar after the reform and the end of the pandemic. In December 2020, the turnover amounted to 27.9 million euros, while in December 2021 it reached 32.9 million. Even so, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the first games of the season has prevented the result from being even greater. The club estimates the impact that the pandemic has had in the first months of the competition at around 1 million euros, especially due to the lower box office receipts.

Similarly, the entity has begun to reduce its net debt in these first six months of the season. In June 2021, the club’s net debt stood at 56.8 million euros, an amount that in December had already been reduced to 54 million euros (5 percent less). The reduction has continued in the months after December “as can already be seen in the trend of the data”, in the opinion of the auditor. The working capital has also improved, in line with what was previously mentioned, by 7 million euros.

The audit also includes events after December 31, 2021 that are not logically reflected in the accounts but are important. On the one hand, the audit refers to FIFA’s ruling in favor of Osasuna in its dispute with Torino and which forces the Italian club to pay 1.5 million euros for the transfer of Álex Berenguer to Athletic Club. This ruling is being appealed and the entity is awaiting the final ruling.

The club has entered after December 17.7 million from the Impulse Plan

Likewise, the audit shows that Osasuna has received since January 17.7 million from the CVC agreement with LaLiga for the implementation of the so-called Impulse Plan. Between the months of June and July, the club’s coffers will receive an additional 8.4 million euros. And in the next two years, Osasuna must still receive around 26 million euros until completing the slightly more than 52 million euros that correspond to it.

At this time, the club is justifying before LaLiga expenses already made in the reform of the El Sadar stadium, which will imply that part of the money from CVC goes directly to the entity’s treasury to offset expenses incurred in improving infrastructure, as stated in the Impulse Plan. Likewise, the arrival of these funds will allow the cancellation of old loans from previous directives amounting to some 5.4 million euros. The loans for the reform of the El Sadar stadium will also be cancelled, of which some 9 million euros remained pending payment as of December 2021.

With these operations, Osasuna will be able to cancel a dozen bank loans to keep only the debt with LaLiga; the loan requested to face the reduction in income due to Covid-19 and of which in December 9 million remained to be paid; and the debt for the signing of Ante Budimir, which in December amounted to 6 million euros.

With the funds from the Impulse Plan that will arrive in the coming seasons, the club will be able to undertake new investments in the sports city of Tajonar and fulfill the growth plans in the different non-sports areas of the entity, as required by LaLiga. At the close of the accounts for the season, the club will report in more detail, once the final destination of the funds has been agreed with LaLiga, on everything related to the Impulse Plan.