Osasuna receives Cádiz this Tuesday without the pressure to achieve the three points, after achieving permanence last day, identical situation to that of the cadista team, which also arrives with homework done and with the illusion of continuing to demonstrate its ambition. El Sadar Stadium will experience a match between two teams already saved in a mathematical way, which will seek to give a new joy to their fans in the form of three points that reinforce their remarkable course. Despite not being able to enter the European competition, the Navarrese will fight to be as high as possible. A better qualifying position, the team will receive more money for next season, something to take into account in a club where the board of directors and sports management must juggle financially to build a competitive squad.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander’s Osasuna-Cádiz?

The Osasuna-Cádiz of the 36th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Tuesday, May 12, 2021 starting at 19:00.

Television: how to watch LaLiga Santander’s Osasuna-Cádiz live on TV?

The Osasuna-Cádiz of the 36th day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, also present on other platforms.

Internet: how to follow LaLiga Santander’s Osasuna-Cádiz online?

LaLiga Santander standings

