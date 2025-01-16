CA Osasuna eliminated Athletic Club (2-3) this Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of the current champion, while Real Sociedad beat Rayo Vallecano (3-1) to also continue in the ‘ko’ tournament.

The team pink They attacked San Mamés with the power of Ante Budimir and the stops of Sergio Herrera. The Croatian striker and the Spanish goalkeeper are the lethal combination that every team desires, and Osasuna needed both and a brave bet to end the reigning Cup champion’s journey.

The champion attacked with everything but lacked his aim

Vicente Moreno’s men came out motivated, with possession of the ball and Herrera already stopping the local attempts from the beginning. The best was from Iñaki Williams around the 40th minute, but the answer was 0-1 from Aimar Oroz. Osasuna’s speed start went well and, shortly after, the 0-2 penalty came.

Budimir detected the poor transfer of Aitor Paredes and forced the maximum penalty that he himself converted, Athletic being greatly affected. All in all, Ernesto Valverde’s men held on to San Mamés and the Cup once again to close the gap before the break through Nico Williams. This is how the red and white spark was lit and in the second half Athletic’s chances continued until De Marcos made it 2-2.

The champion attacked with everything but lacked the aim and success that Budimir did have, who caught a loose ball from Julen Agirrezabala to make it 2-3 in the 70th minute. The other hero pinkHerrera, ended up replaced due to a strong blow, but Athletic could not avoid the goodbye against Osasuna as in 2023.

La Real continues on an upward trend and advances to the quarterfinals

Meanwhile, Real always took the reins although Rayo knew how to survive and have their options despite being 2-0 down. Take Kubo concentrated the offensive game of the Basques and the Madrid team also reached the rival area, responding to the vertical game of Imanol Alguacil’s team.

Thus, Pedro Díaz tested Alex Remiro and Kubo forced a yellow card for Pacha Espino that would end up costing him his expulsion. However, the Japanese player also played on the left wing and there put Mikel Oyarzabal’s 1-0 lead on a plate. The locals tightened their pressure and generated a lot of danger against a misplaced Rayo.

Oyarzabal himself gave the scare with a possible knee injury, but he also started Jon Ander Olasagasti’s 2-0 play from afar. Against the ropes, Rayo got into the tie with a penalty that Óscar Trejo forced under local protest. The myth of the strip itself signed the score 2-1.

However, Real once again took control in the restart and Rayo began to survive too much. Those from Vallecas escaped from Ander Barrenetxea’s 3-1 due to an offside, but the entry of Isi, Embarba or Unai López did not change the secondary role of Íñigo Pérez’s men. Thus, Pacha ended up committing the second yellow card and shortly after, Sergio Gómez scored the final 3-1.