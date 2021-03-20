The meeting between Huesca and Navarrese was not nothing fancy, nor did it have a clear dominator. At times they seemed somewhat more comfortable to one another. The locals were somewhat better during the first half hour and Osasuna, who had a hard time getting into the game, finished the first half better.

Huesca had more chances. The second part was rougher and with less rhythm. The rojillos did not concede but had very little offensive projection. Difficulty marking is becoming a problem.

Juan Pérez. He regained ownership after a long time but did not accuse him. He was serious and some of his interventions prevented the Navarrese from leaving El Alcoraz empty.

Nacho Vidal. He complied defensively but he lacked to contribute more offensively.

Aridane. He suffered but did a good job. His intervention was providential so that Huesca did not get ahead in Huesca.

David Garcia. Once again he showed his defensive security and his great qualities in the passing game.

Juan Cruz. He was good in defensive work, but he still needs to project more offensively.

Darko. He worked a lot from the center of the field although his game was not showy and like the team in general, he lacked to contribute offensively.

Torró. He gave everything and had some remarkable actions but offensively he contributed little to the team.

Moncayola. He gave everything on the field of play, but made some mistakes, which is not usual for him.

Barja. It was good. He did not stop running, stealing and recovering balls. He had one of the best chances of the game.

Calleri. The Argentine did not have his best day and was duller and less explosive than is usual for him.

Jony. He showed some good details and was not bad offensively, but he lacked more support in defensive tasks. You have to give more.

Ruben Garcia. He had a few minutes after a week with physical discomfort and made good use of the time showing his quality and his great vision of the game.

Manu Sánchez. His presence on the pitch was testimonial.

Towers. He only had a few minutes.

Javi martinez. He played only the final minutes.