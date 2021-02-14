Osasuna, well planted behind, played a very flat game with little rhythm against Levante in the first half, in which the rojillos barely stepped on the rival area and were very innocent in attack. Those of Arrasate were well planted in defense.

In the second part things changed, especially as a result of the changes. A much more active Osasuna was seen that I think was in danger and he killed it with Budimir’s goal that allowed them to add three very important points.

Sergio Herrera: He hardly had work in the first part, except for some worthwhile intervention. He became the protagonist of the clash stopping the Morales penalty in a good intervention.

Nacho Vidal: He worked well defensively but lacked offensive work. He failed to connect with Torrres on the right wing.

Aridane: He was confident and the importance of the Canarian center back was seen again in the aerial game and in anticipations.

David Garcia: In his line, he anticipated the plays well and cut balls. He formed a good tandem with his partner in the center of the rear, Aridane.

Juan Cruz: He didn’t have his day. He was doing a discreet job and committed a penalty in a serious mistake.

Towers: He did not display his virtues as on other occasions and contributed very little to the team’s game.

Torró: He did a good tactical job. His presence in the center of the field was important for the team.

Moncayola: He played more advanced than on other occasions, floor area and recovered balls. Good work.

Iñigo Pérez: he was very missing and like the rest of the team at times he found himself stuck in the center of the field.

Rubén García: He played a game without frills but once again he left his stamp of quality and participated with a beautiful heel pass in the play of the Navarrese goal.

Calleri: He was seen very alone and somewhat accelerated in some moments of the game. The scheme by which Arrasate appeared did not favor him and the card he saw in the first minutes did not help either.

Barja: His exit to the pitch did not go unnoticed, he gave a great goal pass to Budimir and created danger.

Budimir: It made the difference. As soon as he was out on the pitch he scored a nice goal. He took advantage of the minutes he had and showed that he is the team’s top scorer for something.

Manu Sánchez: He was correct in the left interior position in the minutes that Arrasate gave him.

Oier: He came out in the closing stages of the game to prop up the center of the red field.

Unai García: Played only the final minutes