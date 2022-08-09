One of the best-received recent productions in the anime world was Osama Ranking. Bojji’s story and his attempt to become the king of kings won the hearts of millions. It has now been announced that the beloved heir will have his own movie coming in 2023.

The news was given through a post on the official Twitter page of Osama Ranking. This is accompanied by an image of the little Boji opening a chest with a very bright content. The description announces that this new project will be titled ‘The treasure chest of courage’

This will be a new special story that was not in the original play. It should be noted that this new project will be broadcast only on television, via Fuji TV. The entire team behind the anime will return, as well as the voice actors. At the moment there is no exact release date, it is only known that it will be sometime in 2023.

The news of the return of Osama Ranking It was very well received on social media. Many showed their emotion with their comments. Some even consider that this could mean the imminent arrival of a second season.. Something that many expect, but has not been officially confirmed.

Some of the actors behind the anime reacted to the news. Among them the voice of Boji, Hinata Minamiwho said he was very happy to return to interpret it. He also assured that we will be able to know more sides of the protagonist and those that surround him.. We will have to be attentive to more news.

What is Osama Ranking about?

Osama Ranking follow the story of Boji. A prince who is the firstborn of the king and the heir to his throne. However, because he was born deaf and because he was physically very weak, they took away his right of succession to give it to his brother.. This causes the young man to embark on an adventure to prove his worth.

The anime is based on a web comic created by Sōsuke Toka which has been published since 2017. With the arrival of its anime adaptation in 2021, it managed to attract a good number of viewers. In fact, when its first four episodes came out, it was seen by 48 million people. Did you already know him?

