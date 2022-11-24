Rahbani’s inclinations ranged between a love of music, film directing, and professional football, but artistic genes overcame him and he continued to follow his hobby, football, which he adored since his childhood.

Al-Rahbani Jr. loved football, and he told Sky News Arabia: “I cannot separate music and football. If I were not a musician, I would be a football player.”

He continued: “When I was young, I trained with a club in the French city of Bordeaux in 1984, and I also played at the local level in Beirut, then I moved to coach futsal teams and won many championships with them.”

Rahbani and Mundial

Al-Rahbani praised the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, and said: “It was great and gave a good picture of dedication to work.”

As for the team that supports him in the World Cup, he said: “I have been encouraging Brazil since 1970, that is, since I was four years old. It is a team that plays as a team at a high level, and as players with technically distinguished stars. Football and the best of them was the legend Pele. The yellow shirt with the blue means a lot to me, so I support Brazil, the most famous team in history.”

However, Rahbani also supports the Arab teams, and believes that the Arabs participating in this version of the World Cup “have a good level, and I hoped that the participation would be greater with the presence of Algeria. It has great players at the European level.”

He commented on the Qatari national team’s loss in the opening match against Ecuador with two clean goals, saying: “From the beginning, I was afraid of the conditions of the Qatar national team, and my fear was justified. I was against the coach isolating the national team players for only 6 months to train and play friendly matches.”

And he continued, “It is more correct that they should have participated in the league matches. This refines the player’s personality and gives him strength to face unexpected moments. I wish them better luck to continue the journey.”

Saudi organization

In the same context, Rahbani praised the performance of the Saudi national team, which sparked a resounding surprise by defeating Argentina 2-1, saying: “The team is wonderful in organization and will, and it has a smart coach who led the players accurately. I hope that they will have the ability to follow up with a good level, wisdom and caution, especially after If they had a valuable victory, they were 11 men on the field and fought hard and raised our name and the name of the Arab world.

He also commented on the performance of Tunisia and Morocco, who tied goallessly with Denmark and Croatia, respectively, explaining: “Tunisia plays advanced football and its team has high technologies. This was evident in its meeting with Denmark, and more focus was required on the field.”

He continued, “The Moroccan national team has high potential, and its players participate in European clubs, and we wish them success. I hope that the Arab teams achieve results that raise our heads and demonstrate the capabilities of Arab countries in most fields, and that these high capabilities translate into sports as well.”

Rahbani said that the World Cup takes a lot of his time, and explained: “This does not prevent me from composing music and playing the piano, but the focus now is on the World Cup.”