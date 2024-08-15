Osama Hamdan said that the leader of the Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, is alive, according to the Associated Press.

Hamdan accused Israel of intensifying its attacks on Hamas leaders after the movement agreed in principle to the latest ceasefire proposal.

It is noteworthy that Muhammad Deif was subjected to seven failed assassination attempts, and as a result he was described as the “master of camouflage” and “the man with nine lives.”

Israel had attempted to assassinate Mohammed Deif in an attack targeting Al-Hawl camp in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip more than two weeks ago.

An Israeli newspaper revealed new details yesterday, Wednesday, about the assassination of Mohammed Deif.

The London-based Jewish Chronicle said Israeli soldiers disguised as beggars and vegetable vendors were key to the operation in which Israel assassinated Mohammed Deif.

Contact Sinwar

On the other hand, Osama Hamdan acknowledged the existence of “some difficulties” and delays in communicating with the head of the Hamas political bureau, Yahya Sinwar.

The Hamas leader pointed out that these difficulties “do not constitute a major obstacle to negotiations.”