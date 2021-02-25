Naomi Osaka showed at the Australian Open why she is the fittest tennis player on the WTA circuit today. At 23, the Japanese tennis player took the title in Melbourne in what is her fourth Grand Slam trophy.

Osaka went through the WTA Insider podcast to analyze how he felt after having achieved this new success and the sensations shown in the tournament. “I think I feel overwhelmed. After winning in New York, I really wanted to start the year very well and I think there is no better tournament to win than this one. These two weeks I have had a very clear vision of what I wanted to achieve. Even if I didn’t win I wanted to keep a very good attitude and show that I would fight every point and I tried my best. That led me to triumph. But honestly I would also have been satisfied if I hadn’t won the title. “

The Japanese tennis player also spoke about her change of mind and how to express her feelings to allow herself to be helped when she had problems. “When I was younger I wanted to take care of everything. I did not want to bother anyone with my stress and my burdens. But after talking it over with Wim Fisette (his coach), he told me that it is easier for him to talk about things that They worry that locking me up with my team. I think that helped me a lot. And now it’s quite a routine At first it was difficult, because I didn’t want to upset anyone and I hardly talk to people who are not from my family. It was strange to tell them that I felt uncomfortable, stressed, or sad.

Osaka also confessed that little by little she is losing fear of her main fear: the unknown. “Before the final I told them that I was nervous, I didn’t know what to expect. I think that’s the biggest fear for me, the unknown, not knowing what’s going to happen. But I suppose it’s part of life and it’s a privilege to be able to play here now. Everyone is training to play a Grand Slam final, and he should be happy to get here. “

After winning the Australian Open, Osaka already sets Roland Garros and Wimbledon as goals, where she says she could also defend herself well despite being more used to playing on hard court. “On clay I feel like I don’t play bad. Last year I played very well but I didn’t go as far in the Grand Slam as many expected. But this is a process. I think I have everything I need to do well on clay and grass. but I have to feel comfortable, I may not feel comfortable at all on these surfaces because I didn’t play on clay or grass as a kid and I have played on hard court. I think I just need more experience. Clay trouble is a mental thing. The last time I played at Roland Garros I lost to Siniakova but I had opportunities. I remember that I was able to win but in the end it didn’t go the way I wanted. The more I play, the better I become a tennis player. “

The conquest of Wimbledon and Roland Garros appear on the horizon of Osaka to complete its particular Grand Slam collection. “I am excited to be successful at Wimbledon and Roland Garros. It is as if you have the feeling of doing something for the first time and being good at many things. That is my priority. And I also want to complete my Grand Slam collection. I have two tournaments to go and it’s like I’m chasing them like Pokémon. “