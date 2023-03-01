The Japanese publishes a post in which Agassi is seen at the end of the field with her. Normal training or test to collaborate on the return?
Leggings, visor and oversized shirt from which the belly can be seen. During her pregnancy, Naomi Osaka does not give up training, this time under the expert eyes of Steffi Graf, Brad Gilbert and Andre Agassi, as can be seen from the images circulating on the web of her. In particular, the winner of eight Grand Slam tournaments also appeared in an Instagram post published and subsequently deleted by the tennis player herself, who has not played an official match since last September 22, on the occasion of the Japan Open.
Osaka has promised fans to be back on the court for the start of next season, just in time for the Australian Open, a tournament she had to sit out this year due to pregnancy. Agassi has in the past been linked, as a coach, to players of the caliber of Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov: could this therefore be the beginning of a test to help the tennis player return to the top at the right time?
