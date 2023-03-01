Leggings, visor and oversized shirt from which the belly can be seen. During her pregnancy, Naomi Osaka does not give up training, this time under the expert eyes of Steffi Graf, Brad Gilbert and Andre Agassi, as can be seen from the images circulating on the web of her. In particular, the winner of eight Grand Slam tournaments also appeared in an Instagram post published and subsequently deleted by the tennis player herself, who has not played an official match since last September 22, on the occasion of the Japan Open.