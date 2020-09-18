The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka, winner of the recent US Open, announced this Friday that will not play Roland Garros which begins next week due to discomfort in his hamstring muscles.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to play the French Open this year. My hamstrings are still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the track, “he said. Osaka in a message shared through your profile social network Twitter.

The Japanese, who on September 12 won her second US Open. after defeating the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (which returned her to the podium of the world rankings, behind the Australian Ashleigh barty and of the Romanian Simona Halep), considers that the two tournaments have been held very closely for her.

The US Open took place between the past August 31 and September 13 (the women’s individual final was on the 12th), while the tournament Roland Garros is scheduled between September 21 and October 11. Despite his loss in the tournament, Osaka wished “the best” to tennis players and organizers, and promised to be seen “sooner rather than later.”