Naomi Osaka is Serena Williams’ nemesis and, at the same time, the last of her shoe. The Japanese came back between the American and the 24th Grand Slam title that he has been pursuing since he won the 23rd at the Australian Open in 2017. Precisely in Melbourne, Serena missed a new chance to get it against an Osaka that already took her away from the glory of equaling Margert Court’s record in the final of the 2018 US Open, in that match that ended badly due to a tantrum by the American against the chair umpire and the supervisor due to some notices that cost him a point. The new queen of world tennis passed over the best ever (6-3 and 6-4 in 75 minutes) and she is the great favorite to win the title, which would be her fourth in a major, on Saturday (09:30, Eurosport) against the winner of the duel between Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova. Williams, a seven-time champion, had never lost a semifinal in this tournament, had an 8-0 record.

“At first I was nervous and a little scared, but then I thought that we had to have fun, with the audience back in the stands. For me it is always an honor to play against her (Williams). I was a child when I enjoyed Serena Williams tennis and facing her was a dream, ”Naomi said.

The fact is, when Osaka’s initial stress of standing in front of Serena, who opened the game with a break and consolidated it, completely dominated the tennis and mental battle. He equalized in the fourth game and then took the lead in the sixth. From that initial 0-2, the Japanese nailed a 12-5 run.

Action and reaction

Williams had a burst of character to approach with a break, but lost his next serve on target by a clear show of force. of his rival, who did not cower before his idol and mirror. Then he closed the game without giving up a single point, in a big way. The serve gave him many points (85% won with firsts). Serena’s farewell, who stopped as she got out of the Rod Laver and put her hand on her heart, sounded like a final goodbye.

