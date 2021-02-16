Naomi Osaka, who suffered a lot to beat Garbiñe Muguruza in the round of 16 at the Australian Open after saving two match points and subtracting to stay in it, she crushed the ever-haunting Su-Wei Hsieh into quarters. The 23-year-old Japanese won by a double 6-2 in 66 minutes the 35-year-old Taiwanese, the oldest to reach the fifth round of a Grand Slam in the Open Era for the first time (since 1968). Osaka took a break to face a semifinal in which will have to face Serena Williams or Simona Halep. The three times he reached this heights in majors, he lifted the trophy.

A meeting did not have much history than was expected more due to the precedents, tough matches to three sets, like the one they played precisely in Melbourne in the third round two years ago. It was not like that because Hsieh did not find the key to overflow a very safe and well-planted Osaka on the track, which did not give options to the service (92% of points won with firsts) or to the rest (42%). The Asian had just three break options that she did not take advantage of and lost her serve four times, two in each set.

“I wasn’t expecting this score,” said Naomi, who smiled even during the match at the calm and low pressure With which he played it against a rival who is usually uncomfortable due to his unusual style of play (he gives all the blows with two hands) and his apparently cold and carefree way of facing the games. This time he did notice the nerves of playing such an important game for the first time.

