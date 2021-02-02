The Japanese Naomi Osaka, second favorite for the title in the Gippsland Trophy, has started the 2021 season like a real cyclone after defeating France’s Alizé Cornet by a double 6-2 in one hour and 11 minutes of play in her second round match.

Osaka, who had not competed since winning the US Open last year, He was intractable with his serve (6 direct aces and 70% of points won with his first service) and also the rest, converting the four breaks he had in favor.

In the round of 16 Osaka will meet the British Katie Boultier, who starred in one of the surprises of the day after beating the American Coco Gauff in three sets 3-6, 7-5 and 6-2.

Gauff’s was not the only surprise of the day since Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, fourth seed, fell to Estonian Kaia Kanepi in three sets 6-1, 2-6 and 6-1. For their part, other favorites such as Johanna Konta (6-2 and 6-3 to Bernarda Pera), Elise Mertens (double 6-2 to Mayo Hibi), Caroline Garcia, Laura Siegemund and Polona Hercog did advance to the round of 16 of the tournament.

