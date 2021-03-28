Miami (AFP)

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, ranked second in the world, has reached the final eighth round of the Miami American Tennis Tournament, the second 1000-point tournament for women this season, after her Serbian competitor, Nina Stoyanovic, withdrew today «Sunday» with an injury to her right thigh.

It is the first time that the Japanese have reached this role in her five appearances, and she has met with the Belgian Elise Mertens or the Estonian Annette Kontafit.

Osaka, who is participating in her first tournament since being crowned champion at the Australian Open last month, was not at her best in her debut match in Miami, as she struggled to overtake Croatian Ella Tomljanovic at the start of her 7-6 6-4 career.

It is noteworthy that if Osaka wins the title in Miami and Australian Ashley Barty, who holds the title in 2019, does not reach the final match, the first will regain the top of the professional players’ rankings.