Miami (AFP)

Japanese Naomi Osaka’s debut since her Australian Open title was not solid, as she narrowly reached the final round of the Miami Tennis Championship, the second women’s 1000-point tournament, with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Australian Aila Tomljanovic.

World second-ranked Osaka played her first match since achieving her fourth Grand Slam title, in the second round in Miami, after she was exempted from competing in the first, along with the other top 31.

The fierce winds made things difficult for Osaka, the world number 77, who put in an outstanding performance.

“It’s my first game since Australia and I was a little nervous, so I just wanted to play well,” said Osaka, 23, after winning.

And the Japanese, who searched for a first title in Miami, added: “I am happy that I settled things in two groups. I am not sure whether I was nervous, or I was not well prepared, but my decisions about some of the strikes were a bit bad.”

And she added, “But I think I learned from my mistakes during the meeting.”

The astonishing 13 dispatches that she paid contributed to compensating for the many mistakes committed by the Japanese, to set a date with the Kazakh, ranked 26th in the tournament, Yulina Putintseva, or the Serbian Nina Stoyanovic, who qualified from the qualifiers.

After the two players exchanged a break in the first two halves of the match, Tomljanovic broke her opponent in the fifth game of the first set, and saved a break point in the eighth, to lead 5-3 and have the opportunity to decide the group by serving.

However, Osaka responded with the Australian breakout force with a clean run and equalized 5-5, before the two players resorted to a tie break, which was settled by the Japanese 7-3.

Each player kept her serve in the second set, before Osaka broke her opponent in the ninth game and decided the set 6-4 on serving.

Osaka joined top seed Australian Ashley Barty, defending champion, and Romanian Simona Halep, third, who barely reached the final price after needing three sets.