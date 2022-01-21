Melbourne (AFP) – The current champion Naomi Osaka, 14th in the world, was eliminated in the 3rd round of the Australian Open this Friday when she lost to the American Amanda Anisimova (60th), while the favorite Ashleigh Barty and the Spanish Paula Badosa fulfilled and will play the round of 16 on Sunday end.

Osaka, former world number 1, has four Grand Slam titles under her belt: Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and US Open 2018 and 2020.

After his last title in Melbourne, he experienced a complicated year in 2021 from a psychological point of view, acknowledging that he had gone through a depression.

Anisimova will seek the pass to the quarterfinals against the N.1 in the world Ashley Barty, who beat the Italian Camila Giorgi (33rd) 6-2, 6-3.

None of Barty’s first three opponents at this Australian Open has managed to break her serve.

Barty, who led 3-0 in just eight minutes of the game, ended up taking the victory in 61 minutes, having made it through the first two rounds in less than an hour in each of their two previous duels.

Winner of two Grand Slam titles (Roland Garros 2019 and Wimbledon 2021), the world N.1 is pursuing her first Australian ‘Great’.

And the last Spanish representative in the women’s draw, Paula Badosa (6th), she squeezed herself at Melbourne Park to beat the talented Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk (6-2, 5-7, 6-4) and advance to the round of 16 of the Australian Open for the first time.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States plays against Japan’s Naomi Osaka on January 21, 2022 at the Australian Open in Melbourne. William WestAFP

In a state of grace, the number six in the world, champion in the preparatory tournament in Sydney and in the last Indian Wells, had to suffer to obtain her full eight wins so far in 2022 in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

“I was expecting a match like this. Marta is an incredible player, she played at a world top-5 level. She has a lot of potential and will soon be one of the best players in the world,” said the 24-year-old Badosa.

His rival in the round of 16 will be the American madison keys.

Things were worse for her compatriot Nuria Párrizas (63rd), who lost 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to American Jessica Pegula (21st).

Alcaraz and Garin say goodbye

Matteo Berrettini, N.7 in the world, took a pulse of more than four hours before Carlos Alcaraz (31st) in the tie-break of the fifth set 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/5).

“He is incredible! At his age I might not even have ATP points,” said the 25-year-old Italian winner over his 18-year-old Spanish rival.

After having been seen with two sets against, Alcaraz showed game and spirit to sign up the next two, and came to save a match point at 5-6 in the fifth set before equalizing and forcing Berrettini to a new tie. break (this one to ten points won instead of 7, with two points difference).

But it was there that the young Spanish prodigy made unforced errors that cost him the match, including a double fault on match point.

Berrettini, a finalist last year at Wimbledon, will play himself for the second time in the round of 16 in Melbourne, as in 2021. It will be against another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno (21st), who defeated the American Sebastian Korda (43rd).

The German alexander zverev, No.3 in the world, qualified easily by defeating Moldovan Radu Albot (124th and coming from the previous ones) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in less than two hours.

“Radu is in great shape, he played very well and he came from winning five matches as he went through the qualifiers. So I’m happy to have won in three sets, especially because I didn’t play a perfect match”, commented the 24-year-old German. years, alluding especially to his 30 unforced errors.

The German will face the Canadian in the next round Denis Shapovalov (14th).

and the Chilean Christian Garin was eliminated after losing in three sets against the French Gael Monfils by 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-3.

Garín, who started as 16th seed and had needed five sets to get through the first two rounds, could only stand up to the veteran French player in the first set, in which he came to lead 4-1 in the ” tie-breaker”.