Washington (Reuters)

Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Stanislas Wawrinka have been awarded wildcards to compete in the singles at the US Open, the US Tennis Association said on Monday. Japan’s Osaka, who won the 2018 and 2020 US Opens among her four Grand Slam titles, returned to competition in January after the birth of her daughter and has advanced to the third round or better at four WTA Tour events this season.

Canadian Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, returned to competition this year after a nine-month absence due to a back injury and reached the third round of the French Open in her first appearance after returning.

For Swiss Wawrinka, who won the most recent of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open, the wildcard will allow him to make his 72nd appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, putting him fifth on the all-time list.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who announced this year that he would retire after the 2024 season due to a wrist injury, also received a wild card, and the US Open tennis tournament will be held from August 26 to September 8 in New York.