The Japanese does not give an option to the American Jennifer Brady in the final of Australia

The Japanese Naomi Osaka, No. 3 in the world, conquered the Australian Open this Saturday by defeating the American Jennifer Brady (24th) 6-4, 6-3, thus achieving, at 23, a fourth Grand Slam title in many other disputed finals.

Osaka, who only experienced certain moments of doubt in the second half of the first set, gave Brady no options. The former world No. 1, who had also won the US Open 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019, will occupy second place in the WTA rankings on Monday.