Melbourne (AFP)

World number three Japanese Naomi Osaka has won her fourth Grand Slam title out of four finals, after her deserved victory in the Australian Open final over US Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in 77 minutes in Melbourne.

This is the second coronation of Osaka, 23, in Australia after 2019, noting that she also won the American Flushing Meadows titles in 2018 and 2020.

The former world number one will rise to second place, and Brady will rise to thirteenth.

The Japanese became the first player since the Yugoslav-American Monica Seles (1990-1991) to win the first four final matches in the “Grand Slam” tournaments that she participated in.

On the other hand, Brady, the world number 24, achieved the best result in her career, after reaching the semi-finals of Flushing Meadows 2020 and losing to Osaka in particular by three sets in an enthusiastic confrontation.

Brady, 25, who won a single title in her professional career, grew up facing Osaka in local junior tournaments in Florida, and had promised herself to prevent her opponent from imposing her style.

But the Japanese armored vehicle dominated the match, especially the second group, without providing its best levels, to achieve the title in front of thousands of fans relatively returning to the stands, after the end of a five-day closure period in the tournament for fear of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

And Osaka, who did not lose a match, after surpassing the fourth round in the major tournaments, eliminated veteran Serena Williams in the semi-final by winning 6-3 6-4 to end another attempt by the US in its endeavor to equal the absolute record in the number of major tournaments for women “24” registered In the name of Australian Margaret Kurt.

As for Brady, she participated in the tournament after arriving in Australia, she was subjected to a 14-day quarantine, as she was unable to leave her training room, while other male and female players had the opportunity to go out for a few hours for training.

The player, who did not like tennis before entering college, on her way to the final, did not face any player higher than her in the classification, after the exit of her compatriot Sophia Kenin, the defending champion and world fourth, and Australian Ashley Barty, the number one in the world, who were drawn in the course of her path.