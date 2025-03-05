An Orzuelo is a small, red and painful superficial inflammation in the base of the eyelashes, normally from the Zeiss gland that excretes an oily substance or the moll glands, some sweat glands. Not having good eyes hygiene, specifically from the margins of the eyelids, can lead to the appearance of the Orzuelo. They are quite frequent in children and those who suffer from blepharitis, inflammation, irritation, itching and redness of the eyelids.

The Orzuelo should not be confused with the chazion, which is the obstruction of the Meibomio glands, the eyelid fat glands.

Causes of Orzuelo

Bacterial infection by ‘Staphylococcus aureus’

Normally the cause of the Orzuelo is a bacterial infection due to staphylococci that can occur by touching the eyes without washing your hands before, using lenses without disinfecting or without washing your hands before, not to remove your eyes before sleeping, for using expired cosmetics.

Orzuelos can be:

– Internal. It appears at the base of the eyelashes.

– External. It grows inside the eyelid.

Symptoms of Orzuelo

Painful bulk in the eyelid

The symptoms of the Orzuelo are:

– Appearance of a reddish, inflamed and painful lump in the inside or exterior part of the eyelid.

– Pain in the eyelid.

– Sensitivity of the eyelid.

– Lagimeo.

– Light sensitivity.

Orzuelo diagnosis

Visual exam

A visual examination is enough to diagnose the Orzuelo. A medical test is rarely necessary.

Orzuelo treatment and medication

Heat and antibiotic ointment

Orzuelo treatment is usually based on cleaning, application of an antibiotic ointment and a warm or hot cloth. The usual thing is to be reabsorba. If that does not happen and several months go by an outpatient extraction surgery with local anesthesia.

Orzuelo prevention

Hygienic measures

The best prevention against orzuelos are the hygienic measures: wash your hands several times a day with soap and water or use a disinfectant based on alcohol. It is also important not to touch or rub your eyes constantly.

It is important not to share cosmetics, especially makeup elements such as foams or brushes, with other people and, above all, remove your eyes well before bedtime. You can work in the prevention of the appearance of orzuelos cleaning the base of the eyelids with specific wipes of sale in pharmacies or regularly applying a warm compress in the area.