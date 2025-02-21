The Catalan Oryzon Genomics has risen 31.86% in the last two sessions After this newspaper revealed the interest that has aroused among some US laboratories. Its price climbed 20.35% yesterday, up to 2.40 euros per share. It’s about His most upward day since July 2022. This increase adds to the rise that recorded on Wednesday, 9.22%.

The company reported that it is In conversations “under confidentiality” With several pharmaceuticals interested in their first molecule, Vafidemstat, which has recently presented positive results. It is a medication indicated for different brain diseases and that is about to enter the last phase of clinical trials.

Thus, Oryzon, who is quoting in the continuous market, told this newspaper that he studies so much the sale of the molecule itself like that of the complete laboratory. The company recalled that this is the operation of a biotechnological: develop drugs until they licensed a multinational, “or until the company is bought by the multinational itself because it is cheaper to buy the company than to license the molecule.” From Oryzon they expect the drug to collect about 2,867 million euros a year only for one of the diseases.

Board of Shareholders

In addition, the company will celebrate an extraordinary board on February 28 in Madrid. “We are going to make a total renewal in the Council,” said the Biotechnology CEO, Carlos Buesa.

In addition to the re -election of CEO itself, the appointment of four independent directors is contemplated in the agenda: Konstantines Alatatis, which has 30 years of experience in American medical technology; Luis Sánchez Quintana, former PWC partner; Montserrat Vendrell, partner in the High Fund Life Sciences, and Pierre Beaurang, who was CEO of Nitrase Therapeutics. As for the shareholders, currently, José María Ventura controls 5.15% of the company, while Buesa 5.75%.