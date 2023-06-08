Health care facilities in the Oryol region are in need of repair, including capital repairs. Vladimir Putin drew attention to this problem at a meeting with the governor of the region Andrei Klychkov. Now the construction of the largest school in the Orel region for 1225 students is being completed. In addition, the authorities are closely engaged in the resettlement of residents from emergency housing. And the level of fixed unemployment in the Oryol region has decreased by 52% over five years.

What was discussed at the meeting

The President positively assessed the performance of the region. According to him, “everything is developing steadily, reliably.” However, the authorities should pay special attention to medicine. Despite the completion of the construction of a multidisciplinary medical center, the existing healthcare facilities also require repairs, including capital repairs, the head of the Russian Federation emphasized. “I hope that this attention to health care will also affect the health of people who live in the Oryol region, bearing in mind that the biggest problems, in fact, as well as in the country as a whole, are due to cardiovascular diseases “, the President noted.

The governor said that in 2023 the construction of the largest school in the Oryol region for 1225 students is being completed. As for other projects, the reconstruction of the Red Bridge, the key artery of the city of Orel, is coming to an end. Work is also underway on many social facilities. “We bought a former entertainment club from private property, and we will make a new Quantorium in it,” the governor noted.

Vladimir Putin noted that the authorities are going to build a football arena. At the same time, football player Yuri Semin, who moved to Orel with his family, provides support for the development of football in the region. “We have just opened the Yuri Pavlovich Semin Academy. He often comes to us, helps. We set the goal for this year – to win in the Central Federal District in our league and reach the second league, because the residents support it, ”said the governor.

Over the past five years, 1.7 million square meters have been built in the region. m of new housing. The focus of attention is also the resettlement of people from dilapidated and dilapidated houses: in 2023, 1.2 billion rubles from the federal budget and 650 million rubles from regional funds will go to this work.

Poverty in the region dropped from 13.9% in 2017 to 12.1% in 2020-21, the governor said. There is also an increase in the average monthly salary by 1.6 times: now it is 40.4 thousand rubles. The rate of fixed unemployment for five years has decreased by 52%, and this is the lowest figure in 20 years, he said. Now there are no more than 2,000 unemployed in the region, while there are 11,000 vacancies on the market, the governor added.

The Oryol region has increased its gross regional product by 1.6 times in five years, the governor said. According to the results of 2023, budget revenues increased by 1.8 times, the total volume of investments – by 1.4 times. In addition, the national debt was reduced by 32% – from 106 to 74%. “We don’t have a single commercial loan left,” the governor stressed.

The volume of agricultural production increased by 2.4 times, and shipped goods of own production – by 1.8 times. The governor intends to work with the Ministry of Agriculture on the issue of creating a national seed-growing center in Central Russia.