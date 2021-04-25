D.hat has never been done before: half a dozen new translations – and two audio book versions – in one fell swoop. The blow is that the German rights to “1984” have become free. The fact that the publishers rush to the opportunity in this way only makes it clear once again that Orwell’s novel is perceived as the book of the hour. Nobody would have expected that two decades ago, because Orwell was inspired for “1984” by the experience of Stalinism, and the gray dictatorships of real socialism had long since disappeared in the Orcus of history.

Huxley’s “Brave New World” now seemed to be ahead of the pack in the competition of dystopias. Michel Houellebecq found Huxley to be an accurate portrayal of current trends: a caring biotechnological dictatorship in which hardship, illness and old age are abolished and there is a basic income in lust for life and sex, as well as the happiness drug Soma for occasional mood swings. In contrast, Orwell’s cruel surveillance state appeared as yesterday’s terrifying vision.

Even today, “1984” casts a spell over the audience

The fact that “1984” is now again captivating millions of readers has to do with the fact that reality has docked with this novel again. The rapidly growing possibilities of digital surveillance and “social scoring” are one reason for this; another is the entry of “alternative facts” into (not only) American politics. To overwrite the past over and over again according to current needs – that is the task of the Ministry of Truth in the novel. Against his tight reworking of reality, Trump’s alternative truths remain a farce because they have made him untrustworthy, even ridiculous, in large parts of the media and the population.

In any case, reality seems to be in Orwell’s footsteps. And it never stops updating Orwellian concepts. The left in terms of identity politics is shifting the linguistic pain barriers and is working on its own form of “new talk”. When it comes to cancel culture, one thinks of Orwell’s “thought crime” and the “thought stop” that the “good thinker” decrees for himself in order to satisfy his “proactive, correct attitude”. In fact, it is not so much the plot of the novel, it is its suggestive catchphrases that seem astounding today. Who wouldn’t think of Twitter mobs and shitstorm attacks when they hear the ritual “two-minute hatred”? And when the labor camps are called “JoyCamp” in the novel, then the eternal temptation of politics to put euphemistic labels on unpleasant realities is in a nutshell.

Debris-dust taste and piercing intensity

The ruined landscapes of the Second World War give “1984” the taste of rubble dust. The rockets that regularly hit London (and some of which suspect that they are fired by the party itself to reinforce the ideologically necessary state of war) fly over from the historical reality in which Wernher von Braun’s miracle weapons are still in the air Londoners terrorized; In June 1944, Orwell’s own London apartment was destroyed by a V1. “1984” is a gray novel without fictional flourishes. In parts it is like a report. Other games approach a fictional non-fiction book that analyzes the mechanisms of the totalitarian world. Christoph Maria Herbst’s cool, matter-of-fact, sometimes almost pungent tone conveys Orwell’s world in the most appropriate way.