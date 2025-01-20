PNV militants have proposed the Biscayan Eneko Lekue as candidate for the presidency of Euzkadi Buru Batzar (EBB). Lekue is a councilor jeltzale in Etxebarri and is supported by critics of the nationalist party, who want to complete the generational renewal promoted in the political formation.

The current president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, announced last Saturday that he made himself available to the militancy for whatever “the PNV needs” and, therefore, opened the door to a fourth termif the members so decide.

Eneko Lekue, 44-year-old industrial technical engineer, Etxebarri councilor since 2019 and headliner in the 2023 municipal elections, will opt for renewal of the presidency of the PNV.

The first round of voting in the batzokis It started today and will conclude on February 2. Lekue is president of the PNV municipal board in Etxebarri. Its promoters believe that will go to the second round of the internal processsince to integrate the general list of candidates – prepared by the Guarantees and Control Commission – only the approval of at least three municipal organizations from any of the Basque territories is necessary.

In the first round of the internal process, the bases jeltzales must propose one person as president of the EBB and six more as burukids (party leaders). In the second round of voting, which will be held from February 10 to 26the membership will nominate one candidate for the presidency of the EBB and eight burukids.

The Territorial Assemblies will be held between February 27 and March 6and in them the representatives of each municipal organization will propose the people designated in the second round in their respective batzoki.

Likewise, the representatives of each Territorial Assembly will have to vote in the National Assembly that will meet within the framework of the General Assembly for the people designated in their respective territory. Are one hundred people with the right to vote in the National Assembly that are designated by the Territorial Assembly of Bizkaia (38 representatives), of Gipuzkoa (19), of Álava (18), of Navarra (15) and of Iparralde (5), and by the Extraterritorial Organizations of Madrid ( 1), Argentina (1), Chile (1), Mexico (1) and Venezuela (1).

The new members of the EBB, with their renewed leader (Eneko Lekue) or re-elected (Andoni Ortuzar), will be proclaimed at the General Assembly on March 29 and 30. They will be joined by the presidents of the five territorial executives, elected last November, three of them renewed, such as that of Bizkaia, Iñigo Ansola; that of Gipuzkoa, María Eugenia Arrizabalaga, and that of Álava-Araba, Jone Berriozabal. The leaders of the PNV of Navarra and the Community of Iparralde, Unai Hualde and Peio Etxeleku, respectively, repeat.