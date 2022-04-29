La Spezia – Accident at work in the afternoon a Ortonovo, within a marble and granite processing company. A 43-year-old worker, according to what was reconstructed, was hit by some marble slabs.

The 45-year-old was rescued by 118 personnel and transferred by helicopter to theCisanello hospital in Pisa. His condition is very serious.

The reconstruction

The accident occurred at 3 pm while the worker was loading some heavy marble slabs onto a vehicle. The worker’s colleagues raised the alarm and provided first assistance. Then the doctor and the nurses of the Delta 2 car from the 118 service arrived, together with an ambulance with the volunteers of the public assistance Misericordia & Olmo di Sarzana on board.

The extreme gravity of the situation has led to the need to request the intervention of the helicopter rescue. The Pegaso 3 helicopter arrived from Cinquale and landed in an area close to the company.

They investigate the incident the ASL inspectors.