He died at the age of 41, taken ill while trying to unblock the van that got stuck in the mud. It happened yesterday afternoon in Ortona (Ch), in the locality of San Donato. Franco D’Alessandro, from Pescara, Amazon courier, lost his life. The man, while he was at work, found himself in an impassable ditch. According to what has been reconstructed so far, the man seems to have been carrying out some deliveries when he got stuck with the van in a ditch. The mud, created by the rain of recent days, had blocked the wheels and so the 41-year-old, engaged in a delivery, got out of the van and tried to push it with only the strength of his arms.

It was at this moment that he fell ill, probably taken ill. Realizing what was happening to him, he dialed 112 and asked for help from the rescuers, but 118 arrived when there was nothing more they could do. When the rescue vehicle arrived at the place indicated by the courier, he found the man now lifeless and it was not possible to do anything but ascertain his death.