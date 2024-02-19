The Rayados de Monterrey They lost the lead this weekend, after drawing 0-0 at home against the Tolucain a match that was marked by controversy due to disallowed goals, possible uncalled penalties and even a new term implemented by Luis Enrique Santander.
The referee was one of the main people pointed out by the fans of Stripedsince he annulled two goals for the Monterrey team, took away a penalty and did not signal one more, so the topic was one of the main ones in the press conference of Fernando Ortiz.
He Tano was questioned regarding the referee's decisions; However, true to his custom, the coach Monterey He decided to step aside from the controversy and did not question his decisions, so he limited himself to saying that he trusted his work.
“I am never one to question the work of the referee, they do their job and we do ours, without question, but we were at home, with a feeling of being on top, but I am calm.”
– Fernando Ortiz
One of the main actions that generated the claim of the striped fans was that of a penalty on German Berterame in the second half, again due to a push, but this time more evident and in the small area, which prevented him from making a correct shot.
Pushing on the back of an overmatched defender or a football contact? The former referee of the Liga MX, Marco Antonio Rodríguez “Chiquimarco”who highlighted the video where the push is seen without having the ball in dispute.
“The feeling that I don't know if a victory is really missing us. The feeling that the team spent the 90 minutes, although the opponent did their part in the first half and then, I haven't seen the replay of the play, but I believe and trust in arbitration“said the Tano Ortiz.
Subsequently, regarding the red than Santander He retired from the Devils, Fernando he pointed:
“An expulsion conditions the game, I have not seen the play so as not to get angry. Maybe today I say one thing and tomorrow I say another, but I insist on something that I do believe, the referee does his job in a good or bad way, but I am not one for revenge or look for excuses for something that doesn't make sense.
#Ortiz39s #statements #controversial #arbitration #Monterrey #Toluca
Leave a Reply