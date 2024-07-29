Mexico City.- Alan Bender (Mauricio Ochmann), considered Mexico’s best hostage negotiator, faces the most challenging case of his career when the country’s President is kidnapped by Vicente Zambrano (Leonardo Ortizgris), a seemingly corrupt and criminal man with personal motivations.

No Negotiable, now available on Netflix, is an intriguing mix of action, suspense and touches of comedy, directed by Argentine filmmaker Juan Taratuto.

“It was a project that caught my attention for several reasons. It’s a police film with a touch of comedy and working with an outside director always gives me a lot to learn.

“It’s a very enjoyable film, one that you can even watch with your family. It’s exciting, one of those that keeps you on the edge of your seat and it also has its comedic aspects,” said Ortizgris in an interview.

The dangerous mission will not only test Bender’s professional skills, but also his ability to save his marriage to his wife Victoria (Tato Alexander), who is also kidnapped along with the official.

“It’s a topic that touches us, it’s very Mexican in the sense that it talks about the country’s politics and people can connect and understand what is being talked about.

“My character is a kind of vigilante, who makes decisions for personal reasons but also because he is looking for a social sense. He is one of those characters that I always wanted to play,” he added.

The cast is completed by Geraldine Zinat, Fernanda Borches, Daniel García, Isabella Arroyo, among other Mexican figures.

He goes all out to make people laugh

Ortizgris, 47, known for films such as Güeros and Firma Aquí, said he is in a stage in which he is exploring his more comical side, a genre from which he has felt excluded for a long time.

Now he is enjoying a new play that he will present in Madrid, Spain, details of which will be revealed very soon.

“I’m trying my hand at comedy, I’m happy, having the chance to open up your interpretative spectrum is a gift, because cinema suddenly pigeonholes you into places. Sometimes the invitation doesn’t even come because they take many things for granted, but opening up your horizons is always a gift,” he said.

The actor believes that throughout his career he has made good decisions, such as turning down several projects.

“There are many comedies that I have said no to, even though they have a lot of exposure and are in the big showcases and there is a lot of talk about them. There is a type of comedy that I avoid, when it is mainly classist or full of stereotypes.”

He said that his new films, the dramas Mexico 86 and Pérdida Total, will be released soon.