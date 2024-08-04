Mexico City.- José Agustín Ortiz Pinchetti, head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Electoral Crimes (Fisel), passed away at the age of 87, confirmed the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“My condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of José Agustín Ortiz Pichetti. A good man who many years ago made the decision to fight in our movement with great commitment and conviction. We will remember him with great affection. Farewell,” Sheinbaum posted on her X account, formerly Twitter.

Ortiz Pinchetti was appointed on February 8, 2019, by Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero, as head of Fisel.

During his lifetime, he was a supporter of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, about whom he wrote the book “AMLO: With his feet on the ground”, where he described the President’s profile.

He also published the books “The Coming Democracy” and “Private Reflections and Public Testimonies.”

Ortiz Pinchetti was born on May 13, 1937 and has a Master’s degree in Economic Law from the Universidad Iberoamericana. As part of his professional training, he held various positions in the Federal Public Administration. Between 2003 and 2006, he was a federal deputy of the LIX Legislature of the Congress of the Union.

Pinchetti was married to Loretta Ortíz Ahlf, a minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.