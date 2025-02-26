He Betis The renewal of Ángel Ortiz Until the 2029 horizon, as he has done with Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo García, other Canteranos who have been highlighting this season with the first team. The Extremaduran side ends its link next … June 30 and has already given plenty of samples of his ability to be a footballer to take into account in the present and the future Verdiblancos. Manuel Pellegrini He gave him confidence in the injuries of Aitor, Bellerín and Sabaly But he kept it even when the players with a chip in the squad were returning until Ortiz himself suffered an ankle sprain in the duel against Real Sociedad. In this competitive break for the 20 -year -old Betis and his agents have maintained the contacts and during the past week a meeting between those responsible for the Verdiblanca sports direction, commanded by Manu Fajardoand the agency that carries Ortiz’s affairs, International Bay, to give an almost definitive impulse to the renewal of its link.

The Almendralejo side has a contact framework of the Betic subsidiary, which signed a year ago, and now the club offers a jump to the first team with higher conditions and a future scenario similar to those who have already agreed with Jesús Rodríguez and Pablo García And they also raise with the midfielder Mateo. The horizon is initially 2029 but the parties still have details to negotiate by Ortiz but the main bases are sitting and there is optimism in both parties, understanding that the negotiation is on track and that there will be no problems in reaching the definitive understanding points in the next weeks. Other clubs have asked about Ortiz’s situation these days but the footballer is focused on remains of Verdiblanco in the club to which He arrived in the children’s category.

Tyling Ortiz is an important issue for Betis for her to be the owner of the right -handed side of Betis in the future Since it is a position in which it has not had news in recent years by being occupied by up to three players who have been in the first team such as Aitor, Sabaly and Bellerín (this with the parenthesis of their year between Barcelona and the Sporting before returning in property). They were also Montoya, Fran Delgado and bust occasionally.

Ortiz has played four games in LaLiga since Its premiere in Son Moix with a key center for the definitive 0-1 of Bakambu. Also played against the Athletic, Celta and Real Sociedadwhen he was injured by a Becker plate in the 75th minute and had to ask for change when suffering a grade two on the ankle that he is now working to recover. It may be before Las Palmas or in the return of the conference against Vitoria. The young Extremadura is in European B list And that is an advantage for its present and future with the first team. In addition, it has demonstrated its quality not only in the subsidiary, but in the Spanish Sub 19 National Team. Initially formed as an extreme, he has been able to adapt to the right -handed side position, from which he is now standing out to get a hole in the first Verdiblanco.

The agreement with Ortiz, because it is close to specifying to renew for at least four seasons with the Verdiblancos and see both their emoluments and the termination clause improved. They want in Heliopolis have many Canteranos quality in the first template and the plan passes through men such as Jesús Rodríguez, Mateo, Pablo García and the aforementioned Ortiz, as well as the step forward of others such as Manu González in the future. The parties are convinced that the operation is going to close shortly and that Ortiz’s future will be linked to Betis for more campaigns. Now everyone will focus on the improvement of the player’s ankle. Pellegrini He pointed out last week that at a press conference that “he is recovering from his injury. Let’s see if next week you can train normally and it’s one hundred percent recovered ». And about whether the canterano has been done with a fixed position as a right side, he assured that “we will see in each of the matches who will be the holder, not only in that position, but in all the others. They are things that are decided with the course of the week and the matches ».