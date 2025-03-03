03/03/2025



Updated at 11: 26h.





Maximum joy but contained in the Betis After his great triumph against Real Madrid (2-1) in the week that returns to bring the very important train in Europe. From the rooms they want to be the Verdiblancos, who receive this Thursday 3 to the Vitoria de Guimaraes on the occasion of the round of 16 of the Conference League in a meeting that will begin at 18.45 at the Benito Villamarín stadium and therefore has already started this essential week for the future of the Betic team in Continental Competition, being the return next week in Lusas lands. The departure gun is given thus the week of preparation that begins this Monday and that will have as a priority point to reach the best possible way in front of the Portuguese team, without losing sight of the envy that Betis maintains in its calendar this Sunday against Las Palmas that will be played in Seville at 18.30 hours and in which the Betics will defend their sixth league place to continue taking steps.

The two great news in the form of return in the training of this Monday star them after several absent days both Angel Ortiz and Abdeso that throughout the week they will continue to be seen under the controls of a pellegrini who aspires to continue thinning nursing with the passing of the days to receive the Vitoria in the best possible conditions. It is remembered that the right side suffered about two weeks ago a sprain in its ankle, in the appointment in front of the Royal Society, while the international with Morocco lost the clash in front of Real Madrid and the Getafe for a blow suffered before the Gent and now it is seen as one more with the group, even with A spectacular bandage on your leg Left, so Pellegrini recovers two very interesting assets for the nearby party against Vitoria.

As an anecdote, one of the images that this first contact has left thinking about the conference has been A quadruple stepmother in which the main aggrieved have been the players Diego Llorente, Nobel Mendy, Pablo Fornals, who together with Ángel Ortiz for their return have received for different reasons the ‘love’ of their classmates in one more sample of the existing costume cohesion existing and coinciding with the best state of shape of the Betis in this course 2024-25.

Ortiz continuous race under Seville’s rain on Monday



Víctor Rodríguez / ABC





It should also be remembered that in the last summons of the aforementioned commitment to the Real Madrid players They were not Bellerín and William Carvalhothat little by little they continue to work in the final stretch of their recoveries, and the Celso and Marc Roca were not summoned, which at the moment continue to cause a Heliopolitan side three days after the first of the clashes that will be played in front of the Vitoria de Guimaraes, although now everything indicates that both Ortiz and Abde can be cited as the workload is increasing.