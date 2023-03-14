Of Silvia Turin

When eating healthy, counting calories and playing sports becomes “toxic” for the mind and turns into an obsession. Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of a problem

The resolutions or the healthy habits they can become “toxic” to the mind and, in the long run, dangerous to the body as well. It happens when self-imposed rules become manic: a “trap” to which especially children must beware teenagers

.

How to start The areas that most easily lend themselves to this drift, in fact, are the excessive attention to healthy foods and exercise which, in the case of young people, can find practical support in the countless downloadable applications from smartphones that can convey wrong messages. «They seem to offer valid options to help embark on a healthy journey and often they do» observes Stefano Erzegovesi, psychiatrist and nutritionist «but they can also push excessive control of the training routine and eating behaviors, with the consequent corollary demonization of some foods, in the incorrect belief that there are nutrients that are bad for you and that are good for you. People who enter this order of ideas no longer care about limiting excesses, but only about eliminating some foods, which are starting to be seen almost as if they were “poisons”». Following the obsession with foods that are “too” healthy if it leads to a fundamentally unbalanced way of eating can make you ill. See also Covid today Italy, Rezza: "Decisive growth in hospitalizations"

The declared ailment There is an eating disorder called orthorexia which describes precisely this type of “drift”: “In the orthorexic diet, what is defined as the right “frequency of use” of foods is not modulated, so the simplest foods are eaten more often and the richer ones less often – he says Herzegovinian — because, over time, this way of eating (healthy and varied) is no longer enough. Thus, foods considered “unhealthy” will be removed more and more, until the essential nutrients are not enough. It is a mechanism that, in an insidious and gradual way, does not stop and can start from a healthy purpose”.

The vigorousness Orthorexia is often linked to another healthy habit that can become harmful if lived obsessively, the desire to move: “The physical activity that we should all do involves moving regularly, listening to your body and feeling that you are better off from a mental, physical and energetic point of view – explains the expert -. When people feel “forced” to play sports at any cost (running when it pours or training even if you feel tired or have suffered an injury) have become the victim of a mechanism whereby the healthy habit has taken on the characteristics of dependence, so much so that, if that behavior is not implemented, one can feel bad almost as if one were in withdrawal from a drug». A behavior described with the term «vigorexia». See also "Omicron 4 and 5 will be dominant": the Ecdc forecast. Companies are working on new variant vaccines

Catch symptoms Since eating less and more healthily and moving more are habits we should all acquire, what is the distinction so as not to slip into the wrong attitude? «The “trap” that one must be able to intercept and avoid is obsessive control» replies Erzegovesi. Adolescents are particularly susceptible, not only due to the particular stage of life in which they find themselves, but also because the continuous use of cell phones and social media, as well as the many periods of isolation who have lived (even recently) may represent further risk factors: «Virtual channels offer easy access to all the models that have to do with excessive thinness or “super fit” bodies, where the obsession becomes collective – clarifies the specialist -. The greatest danger, however, is social isolation. solitary activities by definition they are much more at risk of being absorbed by an obsessive mechanism. In the reality of a physical group of friends, obsession is less likely and is more easily unmasked: the sharing among equals, it balances excesses thanks to the comparison that helps to evaluate oneself». See also There was the world's first case of human-to-dog monkeypox infection