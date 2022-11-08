A few years ago, when we talked about eating disorders, it was illnesses like bulimia and anorexia that came to mind. But the recent change in behavior, leading many people to a pathological obsession with nutritious, pure and organic food in the search for the perfect diet, has given rise to the term orthorexia.

The word has Greek origins and is by the American doctor Steven Bratman, author of the book “Health Food Junkies”. Although health professionals are aware of the existence of the pathology and the growing number of victims, it has not yet been classified as such in psychiatry manuals such as the DSM (Diagnitic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), of the North American Society of Psychiatry.

“Clearly less frequent than anorexia or bulimia nervosa, orthorexia, often seen as an obsession with healthy food choices, can have equally worrying consequences with regard to the quality of life, both emotional and social, of those who suffer from this pathology. ”, explains nutritionist Lilian Barros.

It is important to understand here that “a person who simply follows a prescribed food plan or is careful in choosing what he eats, opting for a more natural and healthy diet, does not necessarily suffer from orthorexia”. But when the preoccupation with the food plan conflicts with life in society, at work, in the social and even family sphere, the existence of the disorder must be considered.

The first warning signs can arise when someone starts to refuse invitations to dinner out or at friends and family’s houses because they can’t control the ingredients or the way of cooking, thus starting to isolate themselves from their social network. At a more advanced stage, this person becomes «slave to the limitations that he has created on himself and on his eating habits», explains the specialist.

As with other behavioral deviations, there are behaviors that become obsessive: “The concern with healthy eating is so great that it is possible to spend hours researching food contaminants, the consequences of the consumption of artificial additives, the negative health effects of the consumption of antibiotics used in meat, consumption of saturated fats, heavy metals in fatty fish, consumption of transgenic cereals, addition of salt, consumption of aspartame, use of pesticides in vegetable crops… the limitations it applies to itself are equally drastic.

Lilian Barros says that the patient’s mind «is occupied with all these questions, concerns and obsessions, leaving little free time to live life, socialize, focus on work or on those who really matter such as family, friends or acquaintances. Life becomes a prison of the healthy!”

The lack of ability to concentrate on matters other than food, as well as the guilt felt when a dietary “infraction” is committed are repercussions of the disease.

TREATMENT OF DISORDER

When asked whether this is an eating disorder that is a result of modern times, the expert agrees that «the new healthy “fad” can sometimes make it more difficult to separate the boundary between what is reasonable and what is excessive ». At a time when there are people following very specific food plans, such as a gluten-free or lactose-free diet, for example, a behavioral deviation can be more difficult to identify.

Lilian Barros explains that the nutritionist’s role is to de-dramatize these situations in consultation and not create diet slaves. Rather, the specialist must cultivate behaviors that lead people to “manage their food consumption, living comfortably with those same choices, in a balanced social life.”

As with many eating disorders, professional help is often critical and essential. The treatment, according to the nutritionist, must be multidisciplinary: “The most appropriate treatment in this type of situation should be psychotherapy and, in some situations, medication. The nutritional part will only come in the background. Multidisciplinary teams in cases of eating disorders seem to be the most effective. Group and family psychotherapies seem to have very positive returns in improving the condition of these patients.”

The expert points out that, although this eating disorder is not so well known, it is important not to underestimate the danger it represents: “The person will undoubtedly need some professional intervention to overcome the problem.”