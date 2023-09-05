“Returning from vacation for many can mean having to face a long period of physiotherapy or, in the worst cases, surgery followed by good rehabilitation. In the mountains or by the sea, we tend to overdo it, to practice sports even at inappropriate times. Result? In the mountains we have found an increase in trauma from cycling or during excursions” on trekking paths “to the detriment of the collarbones, pelvis, hips, shoulders and femurs. from beach volleyball, padel and in general from all beach sports practiced without paying due attention”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Alberto Momoli, president of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (Siot), takes stock of the most frequent fractures and injuries municipalities that Italians go through during their holidays.

“In the Traumatology Centers we have found many fractures due to falls from mountain bikes on mountain or foothill routes and in roped parties. It is difficult to give numbers because we do not yet have national data – explains Momoli – however we notice an increase in these accidents, often disabling, because many more Italians have chosen the mountains as their summer destination, at the expense of the ankles, legs, knees, humerus, femur, vertebral column as well as the pelvis, shoulders and collarbones”. Among the causes, according to the expert, “the lack of adequate preparation, even on the part of many adults who line up to join the roped parties but are often victims of mountaineering accidents”.

At the beach, for vacationers, it doesn’t get any better. On the contrary. “Many injuries we find affect ligaments (multi-ligament injuries) and tendons of the ankles and knees, all caused – underlines Momoli – by sports such as beach volleyball, tennis and padel. People tend to overdo it, play at inappropriate times, under the sun and with high temperatures” ignoring the fact that with “the heat there is greater muscle fatigue, i.e. one is weaker due to the loss of mineral salts”.

The subjects most at risk “are the over 60s, I call them the ‘evergreens’: they feel in top shape and younger”, they look younger, “but they still face this type of injury to which we orthopedists and traumatologists we have to cope with surgery and rehabilitation” he concludes.