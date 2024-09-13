Osteopathy should be used with “great caution. We as a scientific society warn against performing certain cruel maneuvers because they often bring little benefit to patients. The orthopedist must make the diagnosis and if necessary make a prescription that the osteopath must follow. Therefore only always mediation of a medical professional, who can also be a physiatrist”. This is how Alberto Momoli, president of Siot, the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology, intervenes to Adnkronos Salute on the post on X by journalist Andrea Vianello who stigmatized the maneuver performed by an osteopath guest of ‘Unomattina’, similar to the one that 5 years ago would have – as the journalist writes – caused “the dissection of the carotid and the stroke”.

“If a patient has a herniated disc or cervical spine, he or she should not undergo certain maneuvers,” adds Momoli. The degree course in osteopathy was recently established: “It would have been better to include it as a specialization within the degree course in Physiotherapy,” concludes the Siot president.