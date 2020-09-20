The sole of the toe area of ​​shoes is often raised. This feels comfortable for the wearer, but could lead to foot problems. Researchers fear that this will increase the risk of plantar fasciitis, for example.

S.They should be comfortable – but they can be harmful: Shoes with a sole that is raised in the area of ​​the toes. On the one hand, they reduce the strain on the foot muscles, as a research group led by Freddy Sichting from the Technical University of Chemnitz reports in the journal “Scientific Reports” after an experimental study.

But what feels comfortable for the wearer of the shoe could weaken the foot muscles in the long term and contribute to problems such as flat feet or tendinitis.

“So far, no study with experiments has investigated how lifting the toes affects the functioning of the human foot when walking and how it can influence the susceptibility of the foot to injury,” the researchers write. The elevation of the sole profile at the level of the metatarsophalangeal joint can be found in many sports shoes, sometimes also in street shoes.

Sighting and colleagues did an experiment with nine men and four women who were healthy, of normal weight and had no foot problems. They let them walk on divided treadmills in order to analyze the movement sequence for each foot individually.

The participants either went barefoot or with specially made sandals: In one, the toe area was raised at an angle of ten degrees compared to the base, in the others by 20, 30 and 40 degrees. The movements were recorded with eight cameras and transferred to a 3-D model.

Clear differences were particularly evident when rolling – i.e. shortly before pushing off: When walking barefoot, the metatarsophalangeal joint of the participants turned up an average of around 28 degrees. For the sandals with a ten-degree angle, it was only 20 degrees on average. The values ​​for the other sandals were even lower, up to just under 17 degrees at the 40-degree angle. According to the scientists, this suggests that with such sandals the foot muscles have to do less work when rolling and pushing off the ground than without shoes – and are therefore less exercised.

Training effect is lost through shoes

“These small differences in muscle work likely add up to significant differences over time, considering the average person in developed countries takes 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day,” the team writes. This could weaken the foot muscles in the long run.

The fasciae under the foot are less trained when the toe footbed is raised Source: Freddy Sichting via DPA

This probably increases the susceptibility to the development of a flat foot and the associated problems. This includes the so-called plantar fasciitis, a painful irritation of the tendon plate on the sole of the foot that runs in a fan shape from the heel bone.

From an evolutionary perspective, wearing shoes that support the foot with cushions and in other ways is relatively new, Sichting said, according to a Harvard University press release. There are several indications that weak foot muscles could be partly a result of such support.

Oliver Hansen from Harvard University added: “The study only looked at an isolated element of our shoes.” It is necessary to research the interplay between the lifting of the toes and other elements of the shoes.

Because the study only tested people who usually wear shoes, it is interesting to also examine test persons who usually run barefoot, the study authors also note. Further studies could also measure different walking speeds and the activity of the foot muscles.