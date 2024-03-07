In Italy, in the space of 20 years, orthopedic prosthesis implants have almost tripled: from 80 thousand in 2000, in 2022 they have reached over 220 thousand. On the one hand, the number of people under 60 undergoing surgery is increasing, on the other the population is aging and more and more elderly people are undergoing surgery. But since the 'seniors' are increasingly long-lived, the growth of implants also corresponds to a boom in prosthesis revision operations. Devices that have an average lifespan of around 20 years and that at some point need a 'service'. Every year the prostheses expiring in our country are “over 20 thousand, equal to 10% of those implanted”, calculate the experts, predicting “an exponentially growing demand, in line with American data which foresee record increases of 137% for the revision of hip prostheses and up to +600% for the replacement of knee prostheses”.

The issue is at the center of the 9th Congress of the Italian Reprosthetics Association, taking place today and tomorrow in Verona. An event organized by the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Irccs of Negrar, directed by Claudio Zorzi – among the centers with the highest number of prosthesis revision cases in Italy and a regional reference structure – with the aim of “discussing the most advanced, define a scientific rationale and prepare young orthopedic surgeons for revision surgery”, explains a note from the conference. In order for prosthesis cutting to be successful, doctors warn, expertise is needed: structures, surgeons and 'doc' techniques.

Especially for “arthrosis which tends to degenerate with age”, states Zorzi, president of the congress, “the number of operations for the implantation of orthopedic prostheses at the hip, knee and shoulder continues to increase in Italy, which in twenty years have almost tripled according to the most recent Agenas data. An unthinkable quantity of implants, which places Italy among the first places in Europe for the number of prostheses implanted in all joints and for the levels of reliability. However – specifies specialist – although modern technologies have managed to create very high quality prostheses, the physiology of the joint subjected to prosthesis surgery is however very different from the natural one and there can be many factors that influence its good functioning: from the natural loosening of the parts furniture to excessive overload use, especially in younger patients or those who are overweight, up to infections or breakage (very rare) of the prosthetic components. Problems that must be addressed before serious damage is caused to the bone and ligament structures.”

“Although today it is still not conceivable, for each patient, a precise prediction of the duration of the implant that takes into account the many variables involved such as age, sex, the type of prosthesis used – the specialists at the conference illustrate – yes can estimate that the prostheses will still be 'good' 15-20 years after implantation in 90% of cases, according to a large study published in 'The Lancet' by researchers at the University of Bristol”.

“Estimating an average lifespan of the prosthesis of around 15-20 years – observes Antonio Campacci, head of hip surgery at the Irccs of Negrar and vice-president of the conference together with the head of shoulder surgery, Paolo Avanzi – it is clear that a young patient who has received an indication for a prosthesis under the age of 60, or even an elderly patient who has undergone the implant around the age of 70, 'wears out' their prosthesis at an age in which the functional request or the absence of pain is still high and requires a revision. The implantation of a prosthesis – underlines the expert – is a one-way street: if it fails there is no going back and only a further prosthesis will be able to try to guarantee a joint function that lasts over the time”.

“The habit of dealing with the prosthetic problem, already important in the first implants, becomes essential in revisions in which practice and experience greatly reduce the risks of patients not achieving normal self-sufficiency”, points out Zorzi. The message from the experts, in conclusion, is that having an orthopedic prosthesis inspected is “a very complex procedure, which to be successful requires highly specialized centers and expert surgeons which it is hoped will increase throughout Italy, in light of the exponential increase of the revisions. A possible deficiency – is the warning – risks creating thousands of disabled people, if the revision fails, with significant costs for the National Health Service”.