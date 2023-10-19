Orthodoxy | The bill banning the church under the Moscow Patriarchate is advancing in Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the ban would violate the European Convention on Human Rights if implemented.

Ukrainian On Thursday, the parliament approved in the first reading a bill that would ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate, which is considered pro-Russian, in the country.

In many contexts, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been accused of supporting Russia’s positions. The Russian Orthodox Church has openly supported the war of aggression against Ukraine.

The church that is now ending up on the banned list is one of the two large Orthodox churches operating in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church also operates in the country, which has an independent status recognized by the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Parliamentary member Inna Sovsun emphasized that the vote was very important, even though it was only the first reading.

In Ukraine, bills usually have to be approved in two parliamentary readings, before the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi can establish them as laws.

“This was a historic decision, even though it was only the first reading,” Sovsun said on social media.

The proposed ban has been a controversial topic in Ukraine. However, in a poll conducted last June, two-thirds of Ukrainians supported banning the operation of the Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate.

The church has opposed the bill and claimed that it violates the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees everyone the right to freedom of religion.