Between tradition and innovation, the new generations of Orthodox Jews try to find a balance between the mandates of their community and the challenges of the modern world around them. The integration of this sector of the population, which has an increasing demographic weight, also poses challenges for Israel.

Men spend their days surrounded by books, studying the Torah; the women support the family and take care of the numerous children. This is the mandate of the Orthodox Jewish tradition. However, in a world where development proceeds at previously unimaginable speeds, traditions can become a drag on Israel’s new generation of Orthodox.

Many have difficulties integrating into the world of work, especially during the current economic crisis, which leaves many families in precarious situations. For this reason, Moshe Friedman created the ‘start-up’ KamaTech, which employs only Orthodox: “We are 12% of the country’s population, but only 1% work in the technology sector. What a large social group and that it grows so rapidly having so little presence in the industry constitutes a great threat to Israel’s technological future, “he explains.

However, tensions are born as Orthodox men and women seek to find their way into modern Israel. Straying too far from traditional mandates can lead to rejection by the community. Many young people walk along that fine line, while the State also seeks to build bridges to integrate this sector of the population.