GENEVA. A 15-year-old Swiss boy stabbed a 50-year-old Orthodox Jew last night in Zurich. Seriously injured, the man had to be rushed to hospital and his life could be in danger, the Keystone-Ats news agency reported this morning. The boy was arrested by the police at the crime scene. The ongoing investigation – specifies the Zurich city police in a statement cited by the agency – involves an anti-Semitic hate crime. The attack took place in Kreis 2, the neighborhood where the Jewish community is concentrated. The police had received reports of an argument between several people.