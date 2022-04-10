Orthodox Church Putinist leader of Russia’s Orthodox Church accuses West of Russian atrocities – Kirill is a familiar man in Helsinki shrine

Jewish on the edge of the cemetery in Hietaniemi, Helsinki, the silence is unbreakable. Then a man rises from the basement of a small white church building. He is a deputy of the Russian Orthodox Church in Finland Orest Tchervinsky.

Tchervinsky and his parishioners have found themselves in a difficult situation when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, despite the apparent peace in the church of St. Nicholas.

Congregations are such a small community that the church in Finland does not have its own supreme spiritual leader, the bishop.

Therefore, the Russian Orthodox Church in Finland is directly the patriarch of the Moscow Patriarchate and its leader. Kirillin under the authority of the

The Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas Parish is located in Hietaniemi, Helsinki.

Patriarch Kirill has caused considerable international conflict in his speeches, in which he has strongly supported the Russian president. Vladimir Putin military action in Ukraine.

Kirill has based his views on the fact that the war in Ukraine would in fact be the cause of anti-Western and anti-Russian co-operation between the military and NATO.

In Finland In addition to the Russian Orthodox Church, the Finnish Orthodox Church operates. It is considerably larger than the twin, and has its own leadership.

The Finnish Orthodox Church has strongly condemned both Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine and the statements of Patriarch Kirill, which support Putin’s policies.

But what is everyday life like in Hietaniemi now? Russian Orthodox Church in Finland has found itself in the middle of an avalanche of world politics.

In his own worship, Tchervinsky says he is now making a special prayer on behalf of Ukraine.

“We pray for peace, we don’t hope for war.”

Before HS has tried to ask the official representative of the Moscow Patriarchate in Finland about the situation in Ukraine and Kirill’s speeches. Dean Viktor Lioutikin the answer has been scant.

“I am not a politician but a priest and I pray for peace for Russia and Ukraine,” he has said.

Now down the crypt are waiting for two parishioners. One of them is a Russian who has lived in Finland for more than 20 years Lidia Ganina. The other is a Ukrainian who fled to Helsinki from the devastation of Mariupol a few weeks ago Marina. Marina’s last name is not mentioned so that the interview would not cause her or her loved ones difficulties in Ukraine.

Lidia Ganina (left), who has lived in Finland for a long time, and Marina, who has recently fled Ukraine, hope that the war in Ukraine will end soon.

The still life highlights one of the special features of this St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Ukrainians have also visited the Russian church since the conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 and Russia took over Crimea.

The regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine also came under Russian rule. The marina is originally from Donetsk, a town called Horlivka in Ukrainian and Gorlovka in Russian.

Russian and the intoxication between Ukraine is also seen in Orthodox churches elsewhere in the world. In Ukraine, four years ago, a separate church was established, where about half of the Orthodox became under the patriarch of Constantinople.

The headquarters of the Patriarchate of Constantinople is located in Turkey. The Finnish Orthodox Church is also a member of the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Some of the Ukrainian Orthodox remained in the Moscow Patriarchate. It has severed relations with Constantinople. The war has raised the will of the rest of the Ukrainians to break away from the Moscow Patriarchate.

Russian Orthodox A university lecturer working at the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Theology has become acquainted with the situation in Finland Maija Penttilä. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, he says he has drawn attention to the fact that, at least on social media, there is no woody situation.

“My eyes have become completely silent. There has been no public debate about the war. Now is the time of fasting and the focus is on the religious side. ”

In the world, on the other hand, the reaction has been fierce. Nearly 350 has been condemned by an influencer of the Orthodox world Kirill as a heretic and a proclaimer of Putinistic ideology.

According to the Orthodox Theological Group, the support of the Moscow Patriarchate for the war “stems from religious fundamentalism, which is totalitarian in nature and is called Russki mir or the Russian world”.

In Finland, Russian-speakers have been loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate, Penttilä describes. The history of their Orthodox Church dates back to emigrants who emigrated from Russia in the 19th and 20th centuries.

As in Russia, there are relatives of many parishioners here in both Russia and Ukraine.

“The war situation can be difficult to endure. The general feeling is that Russian-speakers are shocked and very anxious about what follows, ”says Penttilä.

Holy In the crypt of St. Nicholas Church, Marina describes her trip to Helsinki. He says he hid for two weeks in the basement. When the security corridor opened, he fled the country alone.

Marina, who fled Ukraine, talks about her experiences in Mariupol during the Russian invasion.

Arriving in Helsinki, Marina got an overnight stay from an Orthodox parishioner. Marina is Russian-speaking in Ukraine, so the bond with the Russian church here was natural.

Marina got in touch with Lidia Ganina via the instant messaging program Viber. Marina sent a message to the chain to use the chain, and Ganina responded.

Women have a common wish: If the war ended and peace came.

“I’m not a politician, and this is politics. This is like two siblings fighting. We don’t talk politics, although of course everyone barks at politicians, ”Ganina describes the feelings of the community.

Cryptan on the wall hangs a painting depicting a gray-bearded man. It is easy to guess that he is Patriarch Kirill. The next turn of the debate, on the other hand, is surprising.

“As a bishop, he visited this room five to six times,” Tchervinsky says.

It turns out that Tchervinsky studied at the Leningrad Spiritual Academy in the 1970s. The current Patriarch Kirill was then the Rector of the Academy.

Tchervinsky, from Lviv, Ukraine, says that after the Academy he moved his Finnish wife to his homeland and served as a priest in Finland for 40 years.

“Before, Kirill was our bishop and he visited Finland many dozen times, officially and unofficially. Now he is a patriarch and he has no time. ”

Rovasti Orest Tchervinskij presents St. Nicholas Church in Hietaniemi, Helsinki.

Tchervinsky says he lived in Helsinki after first arriving in the church crypt. The spacious room has a kitchen next to it. Rovasti says that as bishop, Kirill visited the guests “five to six times” in this room.

“As a bishop, he was really wise and honest. He spoke German and English and studied abroad. ”

And what does Tchervinsky think of the wisdom of his spiritual leader and acquaintance now? To open the discussion, HS presents a recent letter from Kirill.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the World Council of International Churches of Christ Churches sent a petition to Kirill to act as a mediator in the war.

Kirill replied March 10. Tchervinsky says he is not familiar with this message exchange. The original answer in Russian can be found on the website of the World Council of Churches.

Tchervinsky begins to read and comment on the text aloud.

“That’s exactly what he said [Venäjän ulkoministeri Sergei] Lavrov In the 1990s: that NATO comes too close to Russia. There was a struggle for churches in Ukraine. ”

Ukraine according to Kirill’s letter, the war was not started by the Russians and Ukrainians. The beginning of the conflict is in his relations with the West and Russia.

Although security had been promised to Russia, forces considered Russia’s enemies and NATO countries had strengthened their military presence in the region and ignored Russia’s concerns about the use of weapons against Russia.

According to Kirill, the worst thing is that there have been attempts to “retrain” Ukrainians and Russians living in Ukraine as enemies of Russia. According to Kirill, Russophobia is spreading in the West at an unprecedented rate.

Both Russians and Ukrainians, such as Lidia Ganina (left) and Marina, continue to attend Russian Orthodox church events.

Like the world’s orthodox influencers, University lecturer Penttilä considers Kirill’s recent statements an extension of the Kremlin’s propaganda.

Penttilä has noticed a clear change in Kirill’s speech. Kirill has previously been regarded as an academic and diplomatic orthodox theologian. Now there is no more conciliatory tone in the speeches, on the contrary.

“It is an abuse of spiritual power to defend war from that position. It is important that Kirill is the highest leader, ”says Penttilä.

What Tchervinsky thinks of Kirill’s answer? Is there a message of peace about him?

Tchervinsky replies that is. But he says if the church is married to the state, the church will lose its freedom. That the state has built many churches in Russia, even though the Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate in Finland has not received money from Russia, he said.

“If the church receives a grant from the state, the church will not be able to express its opinion directly, even if it thinks differently than the state.”