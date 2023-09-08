Orthodox Church | Patriarch Bartolomeos of Constantinople meets Sauli Niinistö during his visit to Finland

The Finnish Orthodox Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary. During his visit to Finland, the ecumenical patriarch remembers the victims of the Ukrainian war and visits the nature center.

Finland The jubilee year of the Orthodox Church culminates in a five-day visit to Finland by the ecumenical patriarch of the denomination, Bartolomeos, 82. He will arrive on Friday.

Bartolomeos last visited Finland ten years ago.

The reason for the visit of the head of the church is the jubilee year. This year, one hundred years have passed since the Finnish Orthodox Church separated from the sphere of influence of the Russian Orthodox Church.

At that time, the Finnish Orthodox Church received autonomy, i.e. self-government, in connection with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Finland responsible spokesperson of the Orthodox Church Maria Hattunen compares solutions from a hundred years ago with today’s international situation.

“If we had remained under Moscow in 1923, the status of the Finnish Orthodox Church would be completely different than it is now. Self-government has given us the opportunity to grow into the second national church in Finland.”

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine would have made the position of the Finnish Orthodox Church very difficult if it was still under Moscow, Hattunen reflects.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has very visibly and consistently supported Ukraine even before the Russian invasion last year.

In 2018, Saint Bartholomew gave the Ukrainian Orthodox Church autocephaly, or independent status. There is also another Orthodox Church in the country, which operates under the Moscow Patriarchate.

During his visit to Finland, Bartolomeos participates in a moment of prayer in which Ukrainian war victims are remembered. The ambassador of Ukraine will also participate in the event.

The moment of prayer is spent at the camp center of the Helsinki Orthodox congregation in Lope, where Bartolomeos meets Finnish youth.

The most visible part of Bartholomew’s visit is the crucifixion, which precedes the moment of thanksgiving at the Uspenski Cathedral on Saturday evening.

Bartholomew preaches at the Sunday liturgy in the Uspensky Cathedral. He will also meet the president on his way Sauli Niinistön and the ambassadors of Greece and Turkey.

Bartolomeos, who is interested in actions against climate change, visits the nature center Haltia in Espoo, where he participates in the Youth Planet seminar.

Ecumenical the patriarch’s traveling party is very international. Among others, the metropolitans of Spain and Portugal will arrive in Finland with him Vissarion and head of the Patriarchate’s English Office, the Archimandrite Iakovos.

Scandinavian metropolitans will also participate in the celebration Cleopas and the bishop of Pärnu and Saaremaa Alexander and very much Alexander Sarapik.

On Tuesday, Bartolomeos will continue his trip to Estonia, where he will participate in the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Orthodox Church. Finland and Estonia broke away from the sphere of influence of the Russian Orthodox Church at the same time.

