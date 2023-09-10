Orthodox Church | More than a thousand participants in the Orthodox crucifixion in the center of Helsinki: “A completely exceptional event”

The procession was part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Finnish Orthodox Church, in which the head of the denomination, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartolomeos of Constantinople, also participates.

Saint In front of Trinity Church, Helsinki’s Unioninkatu is full of happy party people on Saturday afternoon. In the morning, the church has a program for all ages and an opportunity to meet familiar parishioners.

From the four churches, the crucifix procession, a festive procession belonging to the Orthodox tradition, where, in addition to the cross and icons, the priests, choir and parishioners go to the main church, the Uspenski Cathedral.

The cross procession is part of the festivities that are celebrated for the 100-year autonomy of the Finnish Orthodox Church. The Finnish Orthodox Church separated from the Russian Orthodox Church in 1923 and gained autonomy, i.e. self-government, in connection with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Katja Lösönen (right), Anne Leino, Niina Patrikainen and Riikka Paakkunainen in their Karelian feresi folk costumes. Women came to the Orthodox celebrations from different parts of Finland.

The women dressed in Karelian folk costumes, or feres, are in a particularly good mood, because tomorrow they will personally meet the head of the denomination, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who is visiting Finland for the celebration Bartholomew’s. He has been said to be the most significant Christian influence after the Pope.

“We will present the patriarch with a hand-woven and embroidered käspaika, i.e. icon’s decorative cloth”, representing the Suistamo traditional society Katja Lösönen tells.

Women belonging to the Border Karelian Orthodox have arrived from different parts of Finland, from Vaasa, Kokkola and Espoo. The celebration program includes participation in the moment of thanksgiving after the Vespers in the Uspenski Cathedral and the main event, i.e. the liturgy, which starts on Sunday morning.

For Lösö, the jubilee year and the meeting with the patriarch mean a lot. He thinks it’s great that people in Finland have the right to belong to the church or not.

“A lot of work has been done to ensure that the Finnish Orthodox Church is part of the ecumenical church. It also has a lot of traditions to be proud of.”

The honorary chairman of the Friends of the Uspenski Cathedral will also participate in the patriarch’s meeting Tapio Maljonen.

“We take the parishioners’ wishes and greetings to the patriarch,” says Maljonen.

Maljos feels good that the patriarch has taken an active position on the war in Ukraine.

“The mission of the churches is to spread the Christian concept of peace.”

Tuomas Järvelin, vicar of Taipale Orthodox parish (right) and Ioannis Lampropoulos, vicar of Turku parish, participated in the procession and other festivities.

Bartholomew’s the five-day visit to Finland includes, in addition to the festive program, meetings with parishioners in various parts of the capital region.

On Saturday, the patriarch visited, among other places, the Orthodox church in Klaukkala and the camp center of the Orthodox congregation in Läyläinen. In his meetings, he especially wanted to meet children and young people.

At the meeting in Läyliää, young people from Turku were present Kamilla Mattsson and Lenni Sigfridsson.

“It was a great and impressive experience. He spoke, among other things, about the situation in Ukraine and hoped for an end to the war,” says Sigfridsson.

At the camp center, the patriarch took part in a moment of prayer in which the war victims of Ukraine were remembered. The ambassador of Ukraine also participated in the event.

During his visit, the patriarch will also meet the president Sauli Niinistön as well as other religious leaders.

After the thanksgiving prayer, the youth evening continues at Linnanmäki, where the Helsinki Orthodox congregation distributed discount tickets.

Lenni Sigfridsson and Kamilla Mattsson came from Turku by bus to participate in the festivities. They met the patriarch in Läyläin in the morning.

Busloads of Orthodox people from different parts of Finland arrived in Helsinki for the celebrations. Spokesman of the Helsinki Orthodox Church by Vlada Wahlsten several hundreds of participants were expected, but the number of participants exceeded expectations.

“The good weather was certainly attractive, as there were more than a thousand participants in the procession.”

The cross procession went from the Church of the Holy Trinity on Unioninkatu via Snellmaninkatu and Aleksanterinkatu to Uspenski Cathedral. After the procession, a moment of thanksgiving began in the cathedral at 5 p.m. Not all those who wanted could fit into the church.

See also Interest rates | Why did mortgage interest rates stop rising? For this reason, the euribor for the year stagnated to around one percent The festive procession arrived in Katajanokka along the Rakkaus bridge.

Patriarch Bartolomeos gave a speech in the Uspensky Cathedral after the prayer of thanksgiving. Not all those who wanted could fit into the church.

According to Walstén, the event is very important for the Orthodox and also completely exceptional.

“Never before have Finnish Orthodox gathered in such a large number together in Helsinki.”

For him, the celebration and the patriarch’s visit are also personally very significant.

“It is extremely important to me that it is our patriarch who makes a clear difference with the Moscow Patriarchate. Bartolomeos has condemned the war in Ukraine from the beginning and has supported the Ukrainian people.”

Supavit Nummelin (left) performed a 45-minute celebratory jingle with the church bells of the Uspenski Cathedral in honor of the anniversary. He showed the publicist Vlada Wahlstén the notes of the work from his phone.

According to Walstén, the patriarch is a well-liked leader.

“For example, he is a pioneer in nature conservation themes when he builds connections between science and theology in order to stop the loss of nature. On Monday, he will give a keynote speech on the topic at the nature center Haltia. He serves as a good role model for all of us.”