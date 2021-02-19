Porfirije, the 60-year-old former Metropolitan of Zagreb and Ljubljana, is elected Patriarch. He is close to President Aleksandar Vučić.

BELGRADE taz | The Holy Spirit has decided: The 46th Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church will be the previous Metropolitan of Zagreb and Ljubljana, Porfirije (60). The election on Thursday in the Cathedral of St. Sava in Belgrade brought a result faster than expected. The bishops quickly elected three of their clergymen and ministers for the “apostolic raffle” with the right to vote in three voting rounds. In addition to Porfirije, they also included the Bishop of Bačka, Irinej (74) and the Bishop of Banja Luka, Jefrem (77). Then a monk pulled out the envelope with the name of the much younger metropolitan. The cathedral bells rang at 4 p.m. to show that the Orthodox Serbs had got a new supreme shepherd.

“I ask everyone to pray for yours truly, that we will all take the path that our ancestors paved and become worthy of the heavenly kingdom,” were the first public words of the newly elected Patriarch.

The selection procedure for the Serbian church leader was overshadowed by speculation as to whether the regime would try to prevent the election of a candidate who is critical of the regime for the “apostolic raffle” and not give the Holy Spirit any political leeway.

An agreement on certain candidates apparently took place in the luxurious hotel “Moskva” in the center of Belgrade, where the influential Bishop Irinej, the spiritual foster father of Porfirije, lobbied over coffee and cake for his candidates on the eve of the patriarchal election. Apparently with success. All three bishops who qualified for the final round belong to the same faction, which is close to the Serbian almighty president Aleksandar Vučić.

Good cooperation

Some younger members of the Orthodox Church Fellowship were flabbergasted by so much overt politics and so little clergy in the choice of the patriarch. The apostolic lot should theoretically decide between candidates who are suitable for office on the basis of their spiritual and human qualities and are not chosen on the basis of secular political sympathies. Media critical of the regime report that President Vučić can expect good cooperation from the new patriarch.

Porfirije, born as Prvoslav Perić in a small town in Vojvodina, was the successor of the famous Serbian psychiatrist Vladeta Jerotić and taught the subject “Psychology of the Shepherd” at the Theological Faculty in Belgrade. He founded a civic organization for the “rehabilitation of victims of destructive sects and cults” as well as a foundation that supports talented students from poor families.

In 2005 the Parliament appointed him the representative of all faith communities in Serbia in the Council for the Control of Electronic Media. The Holy Synod entrusted him with the task of paving the way for the introduction of the priestly service in the Serbian army. He was appointed Metropolitan of Zagreb and Ljubljana in 2104.

Porfirije joined the monastic order in 1985 in the medieval Serbian Orthodox monastery Visoki Dečani, the cradle of Serbs, in Kosovo. Some media claim that he is more moderate on the Kosovo issue than many Orthodox dignitaries who view Kosovo’s independence as a temporary occupation of the sacred Serbian land.