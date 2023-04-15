JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Thousands of Palestinian Christians and pilgrims from around the world packed into Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday to celebrate the Orthodox Holy Light ceremony, amid heavy Israeli police presence, which has left churches disaffected.

The millennial celebration, which symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus, usually draws thousands of worshipers to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe Jesus was buried.

But Israeli police this year significantly limited access to the event, citing security concerns.

Unlike previous years, when up to 10,000 worshipers crammed into the church, just 1,800 will be allowed inside this year, with another 1,200 outside. Additional checkpoints around Old Town will also restrict access to the area around the church.

Churches have said they will not cooperate with police restrictions, which they see as part of long-standing efforts to oust the local Christian community.

Israel has been on high alert for the past few weeks in the Old City – a frequent flash point – as Christians, Muslims and Jews celebrate holidays.

Israel’s border police installed barriers at access points to the church on Saturday, allowing only those with special permits to enter.

“These numbers are based on safety engineering analysis,” said Dean Elsdunne, a police spokesman.

“This is our holiday and we should feel comfortable as we celebrate, without barricades and violence against women, youth and children,” said local resident Christina Kurt.

