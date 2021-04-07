Orthodox Christians on Wednesday, April 7, celebrate the Annunciation of the Most Holy Theotokos, which is one of the 12 “twelve” holidays associated with the earthly life of Jesus Christ and the Mother of God.

On the eve, an all-night vigil was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which was celebrated by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. He also held a liturgy at 10:00 Moscow time in honor of the holiday.

The tradition of celebrating the Annunciation was established in the middle of the 4th century under the bishop of Jerusalem, St. Cyril I, while another version says that the holiday was known since the 3rd century. It is celebrated annually on April 7th.

The holiday is dedicated to the appearance of the Archangel Gabriel to Mary, who informed her about the imminent birth of a son who “will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High.” These events are described in the Gospel of Luke.

On this day, festive services are held in churches throughout the country. However, in connection with the situation with coronavirus infection, the rector of the Church of the Forty Sebastian Martyrs in the Spasskaya Sloboda, Archpriest Maxim Pervozvansky, urged not to kiss the icons if they are not treated with a disinfectant solution.

The priest also recalled the main sanitary requirements in churches. Among them are wearing masks and keeping social distance. Pervozvansky also urged parishioners not to crowd in churches.