“In the context of rare diseases, it is now more necessary than ever to promote both research and gender-sensitive interventions to ensure greater equity in the understanding and treatment of these conditions. To do this, patient organizations play a crucial role in understanding the needs of patients and caregivers. Only together will we be able to raise awareness of the centrality of the role of women and the fight against discrimination that we still experience today”. This was stated this morning by Nicoletta Orthmann, medical-scientific coordinator of the Onda Foundation (National observatory on women’s health and gender), at the presentation event of Alexion’s ‘Women in rare’ project on the impact of rare diseases on the life of the woman.

“It is a project on which we are happy to be on board, as an Observatory that has been dealing with women’s health in terms of gender health for many years – continues Orthmann – It is a challenging project that has 3 strengths. It brings l “gender approach in rare diseases, where there is very little from a scientific point of view. We have adopted a law for gender medicine, we have a plan for this to contaminate all the specialized areas of medicine going beyond the biologics to ensure fairness in the treatment process, therefore also in rare diseases.The second point – she continues – is to put women at the center, both as patients and caregivers, in a network: we strongly believe in the strength of the collaboration of all those who belong to the world of rare diseases, we must make our voices heard. Then there is the aspect of the impact on health of the non-choices that the woman caregiver makes to be with her loved one. Attention is consolidating in considering not only the assisted person, but also who assists”.

Rare pathologies – it was recalled during the event – have a strong impact on the lives of patients and caregivers, touching on social, relational, work and family aspects. In women, the burden of these diseases is greater than in men, because they often face unique and specific challenges. As highlighted by several studies, low awareness of rare diseases and lack of knowledge can lead women to experience social stigma and feel judged and discriminated against. The disease also affects long-term decisions and the realization of one’s plans and wishes. “There are many activities along this path – observes Orthmann – but our concrete goal is to respond to the needs of the women who inhabit this extremely complex world of rare diseases. The creation of the ‘white paper’, envisaged in the ‘Women in rare’ project, has the objective of giving concrete answers. The woman takes care in an all-encompassing way with difficulty in delegating. There is a cultural leap to be made. In the absence of support and supports, given the complexity of the situation – she concludes – it is difficult to act as self”.