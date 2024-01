The vice president of Nicaragua and wife of dictator Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, in a 2016 photo | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The vice-president of Nicaragua and wife of dictator Daniel Ortega, Rosario Murillo, criticized the Catholic Church, after Pope Francis expressed “concern” on Monday (1st) and asked that “the path of dialogue be always sought” in the face of of a new wave of repression against the institution in the Central American country.

“How can we believe in characters who exude evil, how can we believe in characters whose voices speak of greed, envy, selfishness, evil? How can we believe that they are representatives of God on earth?” declared Murillo, according to information from the newspaper Confidencial.

“The demonstrations of some that we see, with the familiar faces of destruction, demolition and above all of farce, deceit, fraud, this is not the face of God,” said the vice president.

Since December 20, Nicaraguan police have arrested a bishop, 13 priests and two seminarians, according to human rights defenders and opposition leaders in exile.

According to lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, counting other religious people who were already in prison, such as Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last year to another 26 years in prison for “treason against the country” and other charges, today there are 18 bishops, priests and seminarians arrested in Nicaragua. (With EFE Agency)