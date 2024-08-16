Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in Caracas in April | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina, who is investigating the persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua by the Daniel Ortega dictatorship, reported that the Diocese of Matagalpa (north), one of the largest in the country and which previously had 71 priests, now has only 13.

Details of Molina’s most recent report were published by the newspaper Confidencial this Friday (16).

According to the lawyer, the remaining 13 priests have to rely on the help of nine religious from other dioceses to serve “615,685 baptized faithful, spread across 6,804 square kilometers”.

Molina said that religious are afraid of being sent to the Diocese of Matagalpa because “they could be arbitrarily detained simply for coming to this diocese to support pastoral work, which at this time has been extremely affected.”

There is also persecution against lay people who work in parishes, she said. “At this time, delegates of the word are prohibited from celebrating the word, because as there is no priest in the area, it is the lay people who are taking on certain functions, such as celebrating the word or visiting the sick to give them communion,” said the lawyer.

Ortega has intensified the persecution of the Catholic Church in recent years due to the support of religious leaders for the 2018 democracy protests. The oppression includes the closure of Christian institutions, confiscation of assets, arrests and expulsions of religious leaders and restrictions on religious activities.

The dictatorship froze the accounts of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua in May 2023, which, according to Molina, is putting the activities of priestly formation houses at risk – the tendency is for many to close their doors, he warned.